Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 4:21 pm

Latest News

The brand is reported to launch Galaxy A21s smartphone in India soon.
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone in its popular Galaxy A-series. The brand is reported to launch Galaxy A21s smartphone in India soon. 

 

As per a report by IANS, the company is all set to launch the Galaxy A21s smartphone in the country as early as next week. The report highlights that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The phone will be sold across both offline and online channels in the country. The report further highlights that the phone will be available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB. 

 

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone was launched in May this year. The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor.

 

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

 

Latest News from Samsung

