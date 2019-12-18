  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A21 case renders leak reveal triple-camera setup

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 12:23 pm

The smartphone case renders have been leaked online.
Samsung recently introduced Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones. However, it seems that the brand is reportedly working on Galaxy A21 as well. The smartphone case renders have been leaked online. 

 

The renders were leaked on SlashLeaks and it reveals the potential design of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the Galaxy A21 will come loaded with a waterdrop notch display at the front. The rear panel comes with a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup at the top-left corner along with an LED flash. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A21

One can also see a fingerprint sensor at the top-centre position. The right side of the smartphone will be loaded with volume controls and power on/off button. The bottom side of the phone features a USB Type-C port, which is flanked between a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. The render also shows that the phone might come with a gradient finish. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced Galaxy A01 smartphone. The new Samsung phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 4 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another 4 cores clocked at 1.45GHz.

 

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.





 

