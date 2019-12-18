  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A01 goes official with dual rear cameras and 3,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 1:40 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Samsung has launched a new smartphone - Samsung Galaxy A01. Samsung Galaxy A01 will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. The company has however not revealed the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A01 at the moment. Samsung has listed the phone on its official site revealing its specifications and design.

The new Samsung phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 4 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another 4 cores clocked at 1.45GHz. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery. There is also no mention of the version of Android but it is expected to run Android 10. The Galaxy A01 does not have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS.It measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A01 receives FCC certification, launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M31 tipped to launch next year

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now receiving Android 10 stable update

Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India soon, support page goes live in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A01 Samsung Galaxy A01 launch Samsung Galaxy A01 specs Samsung Galaxy A01 price Samsung Galaxy A01

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera launched in India

Realme 108MP camera smartphone in works, 30K stores target for 2020: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale from December 19 to 25: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies