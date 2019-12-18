Samsung Galaxy A01 goes official with dual rear cameras and 3,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung has launched a new smartphone - Samsung Galaxy A01. Samsung Galaxy A01 will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. The company has however not revealed the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A01 at the moment. Samsung has listed the phone on its official site revealing its specifications and design.



The new Samsung phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 4 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another 4 cores clocked at 1.45GHz. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.



For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.



The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery. There is also no mention of the version of Android but it is expected to run Android 10. The Galaxy A01 does not have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS.It measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34 mm.