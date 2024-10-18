Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launched in India: Check All Details

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy A16 5G shortly after it announced the device globally. The model comes with a more powerful Chipset from MediaTek, packs an IP54 rating, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Price, Availability

The device is available in Blue Black, Gold and Light Green colours in two models: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 18,999 and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 21,999. Users can avail a bank Cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on Axis and SBI Credit Cards.

As part of the Galaxy A16 5G launch offer, Samsung India is offering a special promotion for its Tap & Pay feature. Users who complete five Tap & Pay transactions through Samsung Wallet will receive a Rs 500 voucher. This limited-time offer is valid until December 31, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A16 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC powers the phone. However, the Indian model is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. There’s support for 4GB RAM.

The phone comes with One UI 6.1 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14. The device is set to receive six years of Android OS updates along with security patches as well.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The A16 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP54 rated as well.