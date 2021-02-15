Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 to launch in India with 4GB of RAM, quad rear cameras, pricing tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 4:50 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A12’s Indian variant will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to launch in India soon. The support page of the phone has now gone live on the Samsung India website. The pricing of the phone has also been tipped in a report.

As per the support page, Samsung Galaxy A12 will come with a 4GB RAM variant in India.  Separately, a tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has also leaked some specifications of a new Galaxy A series phone coming to India.

As per the leaked specifications, Samsung Galaxy A12 will come with a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a macro lens, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. Further, as per him, the phone may come in India with a price tag of under Rs 15,000.

Additionally, another tipster Abhishek Yadav has also leaked specifications of the India variant. As per him, Samsung Galaxy A12’s Indian variant will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It will have 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle + 2-megapixel macro + 2-megapixel sensors and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and it will have two variants - 4+64GB and 4+128GB. According to him, the phone will be priced at Rs 12,999 in India.

 

As per a report, Samsung Galaxy A12 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 12,999 and 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 13,999.

Advertisement

 

The Samsung Galaxy A12 was unveiled last November globally. The Galaxy A12 comes in three variants with price starting at Eur 179 ( Rs 16,000 approximately). It comes in four colour variants - Black, White, Blue, and Red.

 

Samsung Galaxy A12 Global version

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720×1500 resolution, an Infinity-V notch and big bottom chin. The smartphone comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

 

The device is powered by an octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. The phone is powered by  Helio P35 SoC. It is paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with expansion upto 1TB. 

 

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad-camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has an 8MP selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A12 measures 164.0x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy A12 gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy A12 spotted on BIS, Galaxy A32 4G spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A12 to launch in India this week

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X50 gets Android 11 update in India

Realme Narzo 30 series tipped to launch in February last week

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies