Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung has launched two new budget devices in Europe that include the Galaxy A02S and Galaxy A12.

Samsung has unveiled two new budget centric devices in Europe, namely the Samsung Galaxy A02s and the Galaxy A12. The Galaxy A02s has been priced at €150 (Approx Rs 13,200) for the sole 3GB+32GB variant and will be available to buy in February 2021. There are Black and White color variants available.

The Galaxy A21, on the other hand, comes in various RAM and storage variants. It has been priced starting at €179 (Approx Rs 15,700) for the 3GB+32GB variant and goes up to €199 (Approx Rs 17,500) for the 6GB+128GB variant. It will be available in four colour variants which are Black, White, Blue, and Red. The device will be available for purchase starting January 2021 in Europe.

Galaxy A02s Specifications

The Galaxy A02s, is the successor to the Galaxy A01. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A02s is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz. This would most probably be a Snapdragon 400-series chipset. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for the triple-camera array on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A02s includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Galaxy A12 Specifications

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and big bottom chin.

The device is powered by an octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. Samsung has not revealed the name of the chipset but the leaks point towards the MediaTek Helio P35. It is paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB.

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear.

The smartphone comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.