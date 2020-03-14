  • 14:56 Mar 14, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A11 goes official with 6.4-inch punch-hole display, 13MP triple cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 14, 2020 12:21 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O design display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution.
Advertisement

Samsung has quietly launched Galaxy A11 smartphone in Vietnam, which the company has also listed on its official website. Samsung has not announced the pricing and availability of the smartphone. It comes in Black, white, blue and red colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O design display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. Samsung did not reveal the name of the processor that powers the Galaxy A11. It has only revealed that the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A11 comes in two variants 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 3GB with 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 13-megapxiel main lens an f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole selfie camera in the top left has 8-megapxiel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Android version is also not known but it is likely to come out with Android 10.

The Galaxy A11 has 161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm dimensions and it weighs 177 grams. The phone has a fingerprint reader and also supports face recognition.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 receive WiFi certification with Android 10

Samsung Galaxy A11 spotted with triple rear camera, 4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly feature 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s receives Android 10 update in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi to launch a new product on March 16, likely to be a wireless charger or power bank

Realme 6 gets its first update in India with March security patch

Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant goes on sale in India today

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies