Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20e receive Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

While the Samsung Galaxy A10 Android 10 update has started rolling out in India, the Samsung Galaxy A20e has started receiving the update in Slovakia.

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based Samsung OneUI 2.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20e smartphones. Recently Samsung Galaxy J6 also received Android 10 update.

While the Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy A10 has started rolling out in India, the Samsung Galaxy A20e has started receiving the update in Slovakia. The Android 10 update brings the March 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy A10. The Galaxy A20e update brings the April security patch.



The Galaxy A10 update comes with software version A105FDDU3BTCA and Galaxy A20e Android 10 update is available in Slovakia with firmware version A202FXXU3BTC7, reports SamMobile.

Users can check the update for an over-the-air (OTA) update on Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20e devices by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network. The Galaxy A10 update is around 1.2GB in size if you download it over the air, and the A20e update should be similar in size.



The Android 10 update in both the smartphones will bring enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.

Samsung Galaxy A20e features a 5.8-inch HD+ LCD Infinity V display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7884 octa-core processor. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. Galaxy A20e is equipped with dual rear cameras consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary wide-angle lens. For the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats. The handset packs a 3,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A10 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display with an HD+ with 720x1520 pixels) resolution. The device is powered by an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device is fuelled by a 3400mAH battery. It features a single 13-megapixel camera for primary imaging with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies with an f/2.0 lens.