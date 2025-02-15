Samsung Galaxy A06 5G India Price, Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G India price and specifications have been leaked ahead of the device’s launch. The leaks suggest that the device will be positioned slightly above the recently launched Galaxy F06 5G. Here are all the details you’d want to know about the upcoming A-series device from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G India Price (Rumoured)

According to Abhishek Yadav on X, the Galaxy A06 5G will be available in three variants in India, including 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB, which will cost Rs 12,499, Rs 13,999, and Rs 15,499, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

While the design of the device could differ from the F06 5G in terms of the rear camera module, the specifications may not differ much. The Galaxy A06 5G, as per leaks, has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 800 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion up to 1.5TB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A06 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 4 major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. It will also be IP54 rated and will have a mono speaker with Dolby Atmos.