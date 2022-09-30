Samsung releases September security patch update for Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 were launched last month and on the last day of September, Samsung has begun rolling out the September security patch for the latter. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 came with the July patch out of the box and is now receiving its second update since launch.

We got the September security patch on our Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India earlier this morning, while some other regions have been receiving the update for a day or two. However, it is surprising to see that Samsung’s latest high-end foldable is getting the September patch at the end of the month instead of the October patch, which the Galaxy S22 series has already started receiving.

Not only this, but even the Galaxy S21 series is getting the October security patch, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will presumably have to wait for it for a couple of more weeks. This is one of those rare instances in a while when Samsung is delaying the latest patch for its flagship. Sadly, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 hasn’t received any security patch update yet, while this is the second update for the Z Flip 4 since its launch.

Read More:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Does Upgraded experience makes it exceptional?

The September patch comes in at almost 1.4GB, and the changelog mentions that the overall stability and the device’s security have been improved. This should also fix some bugs the Flip 4 users have been facing.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The Z Flip 4 also has two displays. It has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the front with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. In addition, it features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging.