Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s tipped to launch soon

Recently renders of Samsung Galaxy A04s were leaked online. Now Samsung is also siad to be working on two more budget smartphones called Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A13s.

As per a report of SamMobile, Samsung is currently working on to launch two new smartphones with model numbers SM-A045F and SM-A137F. The report further reveals that that these devices will be launched as Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A13s respectively.

As the name reveals, the Samsung Galaxy A04 could be a toned-down version of Galaxy A04s that leaked last week. On the other hand, the Galaxy A13s could be a new version of the Galaxy A13 which was launched in India in March this year.

As of now, there are no specifications details available regarding these budget smartphones. But now since the smartphones have started surfacing online, we expect more details to surface soon for these upcoming devices. So, Stay Tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders

As per the recently leaked renders, As per the renders, the phone will feature a flat display with a waterdrop notch at the center. The leak reveals that the device is equipped with a 6.5-inch display.

At the back, there is a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup with LED flash. Though, there is no camera bump. There is no details for the camera sensors.

The device has its volume controls and power button on the right side. The latter doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The bottom edge features a speaker grille, a microphone hole, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The leak states that the Galaxy A04s measure 164.15 x 76.5 x 9.18mm.

The Galaxy A04s is said to be a JDM phone. So the phone won’t be manufactured by Samsung in its own facilities. The same could be true for the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A13s.