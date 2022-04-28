Samsung Galaxy A04s renders reveal triple camera, 3.5mm audio port

Samsung launched the Galaxy A03s entry-level smartphone in India last year. Now the company is reportedly working on its successor called Samsung Galaxy A04s.

Well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka Onleaks with GizNext has shared high-resolution renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A04s. As per the renders, the phone will feature a flat display with a waterdrop notch at the center. The leak reveals that the device is equipped with a 6.5-inch display.

At the back, there is a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup with LED flash. Though, there is no camera bump. There is no details for the camera sensors.

The device has its volume controls and power button on the right side. The latter doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The bottom edge features a speaker grille, a microphone hole, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The leak states that the Galaxy A04s measure 164.15 x 76.5 x 9.18mm.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications

The phone is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with an Infinity-V notch housing the front camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A03s packs an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 It has up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card by up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP front-facing shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for15W fast charging.