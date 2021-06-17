Samsung Galaxy A02 expected to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A0 features a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back.

Advertisement

Samsung announced Galaxy A02 smartphone globally in January this year. Now the phone will reportedly launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy A02 production has begun in India at the company’s Noida facility, reports 91Mobiles. The source has received live images of the phone in production, which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A02 will be launched in the country soon.

Advertisement

At the moment, the launch date of Samsung Galaxy A02 is not revealed at the moment. We expect the company to start teasing the phone in the coming days.



As per the production images of Samsung Galaxy A02, the phone features a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port, and speaker grille. The right side of the device has volume rocker and power button.

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications



Samsung Galaxy A02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.



The phone is backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI and it is backed by a 5000mAh removable battery with 7.75W charging.