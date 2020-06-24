Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core spotted on Google Play Console listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 4:30 pm

Latest News

The Galaxy A01 Core is also powered by a MediaTek MT6739 chipset with four CPU Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.5GHz.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A01 was announced by the company in December last year. Now Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A01 Core smartphone as well. The new Samsung smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console.

The listing has revealed the key specs and a render of the upcoming smartphone. The render only shows the front panel of the Samsung Galaxy A01 smartphone.  For the specs, the phone is listed with HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and 320ppi.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core



The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 1GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. The Galaxy A01 Core is also powered by a MediaTek MT6739 chipset with four CPU Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.5GHz.

The phone has also been certified at Bluetooth SIG with Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the phone also appeared at the Wi-Fi Alliance website with SM-A013F and SM-A013F_DS model numbers. The Galaxy A01 Core will have Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and the certification reveals that the phone will run Android 10 OS.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

 

Via 1 / Via 2

Samsung Galaxy A01 goes official with dual rear cameras and 3,000mAh battery

Alleged Samsung Galaxy A01e visits Geekbench with Android 10

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Samsung Galaxy A01 Core leaks Samsung Galaxy A01 Core rumours Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung announces cashback offer of Rs 1500 on Galaxy A51 smartphone

iQOO Z1x leaked key specifications reveal 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

Vodafone Idea offering up to 5GB extra data with select prepaid plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies