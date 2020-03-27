Realme announces extended warranty on its smartphones during Coronavirus lockdown

The brand has extended the warranty on all its products till May 31.

Advertisement

Realme has announced that is extending the warranty period on all its smartphones and accessories during the Coronavirus lockdown. The brand has extended the warranty on all its products till May 31.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed this information on his official Twitter handle. As per the company, it is offering extended warranty for those products whose warranty expires between March 20, 2020, to April 30, 2020. Users will get extended warranty till May 31.

Furthermore, it is also extending the replacement period to 30 days for those products, which were purchased between March 15 to March April 30, 2020. Realme has also revealed that its Make in India facility will be closed during the lockdown period as well. The brand has also announced that it is postponing the Realme Narzo launch event due to the lockdown and has advised its employees to work from home.

Advertisement

The brand has revealed that it has cancelled the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch event due to the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister. “Following the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, and after careful consideration, Realme has decided to suspend all upcoming launches including Realme Narzo series, which was scheduled for an online launch on March 26, at 12:30 P.M. The new dates of the Realme Narzo series launch will be communicated in the near future once the ongoing situation is improved.

The smartphones were scheduled to launch on March 26 via an online event. The company has revealed that the smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support. The battery will deliver up to 39 days of standby time.