Oppo extends warranty services for its smartphones, accessories amidst Coronavirus lockdown

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 27, 2020 11:04 am

Oppo has revealed that it has suspended all on-ground repair operations and initiated an Online Service that will help customers with basic troubleshooting and software related issues all day long.

Oppo has announced that it is extending the warranty services for Oppo-branded smartphones and accessories. The brand has revealed that it has suspended all on-ground repair operations and initiated an Online Service that will help customers with basic troubleshooting and software related issues all day long.

 

The brand says it is offering extended warranty across all smartphones and accessories whose warranty has expired during the lockdown period starting March 23, 2020. Customers can avail this offer for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms whose validity expires post 23rd March 2020 till further notice.

 

However, the company laid down some terms and conditions for the extended warranty services. To start with, the warranty for smartphones that is generally is of 12 months has been extended. Additionally, warranty for accessories including charger, data cable, earphones and even the internal battery has been also extended. The brand has also revealed that it is extending all customer service offers including one-time screen replacement and complete damage protection. 

 

Previously, the brand unveiled new wireless neckband - Enco M31. The company not announced its price yet but is expected to be priced around Rs 1,500. It will be made available from 30th March in two colour option -  Black and Green on Amazon.

 

Oppo Enco M31  have Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. While the audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers, PET titanium composite diaphragms, and independent bass chambers. The headphones also incorporate an AI algorithm intended to reduce background noise during calls. The neckband is made of shape-memory metal covered in comfortable liquid silicone rubber as per a statement by the company.

 

Oppo Enco M31 Unveiled, price expected around Rs 1500

Oppo Ace 2 live image leaked online

Coronavirus Impact: Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung and more shut down manufacturing in India

Tags: Oppo

 

q1
