Samsung extends e-voucher offer for pre-booked S20 customers in India

All customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are eligible for the e-voucher offer.

Samsung has today announced an extension on the limited period e-voucher offer worth Rs 4000 for customers who pre-booked Samsung’s stunning Galaxy S20 flagship devices.



Pre-booked customers who purchase and activate their S20 devices between May 4 to May 31, 2020 are eligible for the e-voucher. These vouchers can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on Samsung.com.



Pre-booked customers will also be able to redeem the following offers till June 30, 2020. The offer was earlier applicable till June 15, 2020.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone in India is priced at Rs 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black colours.



Upgrade offer/HDFC Cashback: Pre-booked S20 customers can avail an additional bonus of up to INR 5000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. Alternatively, they can avail a cashback of INR 6000 if the smartphone is purchased via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.



Galaxy Buds+ offer: Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth INR 11990 at INR 1999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ at INR 2999. This offer can be redeemed by June 30.



Samsung Care+ offer: Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth INR 3999 at INR 1999. This offer can be redeemed by June 30.



Double Data - Telecom offers: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers.



YouTube Premium offer: Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra customers are eligible to get a four-month subscription for YouTube Premium.



