Advertisement

Samsung extends e-voucher offer for pre-booked S20 customers in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 1:17 pm

Latest News

All customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are eligible for the e-voucher offer.
Advertisement

Samsung has today announced an extension on the limited period e-voucher offer worth Rs 4000 for customers who pre-booked Samsung’s stunning Galaxy S20 flagship devices.

All customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are eligible for the e-voucher offer.  Pre-booked customers who purchase and activate their S20 devices between May 4 to May 31, 2020 are eligible for the e-voucher. These vouchers can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on Samsung.com.

Pre-booked customers will also be able to redeem the following offers till June 30, 2020. The offer was earlier applicable till June 15, 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone in India is priced at Rs 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black colours.

Upgrade offer/HDFC Cashback: Pre-booked S20 customers can avail an additional bonus of up to INR 5000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. Alternatively, they can avail a cashback of INR 6000 if the smartphone is purchased via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Galaxy Buds+ offer: Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth INR 11990 at INR 1999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ at INR 2999. This offer can be redeemed by June 30.

Samsung Care+ offer: Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth INR 3999 at INR 1999. This offer can be redeemed by June 30.

Double Data - Telecom offers: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers.

YouTube Premium offer: Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra customers are eligible to get a four-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

Galaxy S20 vs Huawei P40

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of heating, battery life and more

Samsung extends Galaxy S20 offers till May 20 amid Coronavirus lockdown

Samsung offers Rs 4,000 e-voucher on pre-booking S20 smartphones

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 series Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Should you spend Rs 8,999 for Moto G8 Power Lite?

Vivo Y70s 5G key specifications officially revealed

Honor 9X Pro to be available for sale today at 12 P.M via Flipkart

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies