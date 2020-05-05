Advertisement

Samsung offers Rs 4,000 e-voucher on pre-booking S20 smartphones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 4:00 pm

Latest News

Pre-booked customers who purchase and activate their S20 devices between May 4 to May 20, 2020 are eligible for the e-voucher.
Samsung has announced a limited period e-voucher offer worth Rs 4000 for customers who pre-booked Samsung’s Galaxy S20 flagship devices. All customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are eligible for the e-voucher offer.

Pre-booked customers who purchase and activate their S20 devices between May 4 to May 20, 2020 are eligible for the e-voucher. These vouchers can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on Samsung.com.

Pre-booked consumers will also be able to redeem the following offers till June 15, 2020.

Here are the offers for customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20 series in India

Upgrade offer/HDFC Cashback: Pre-booked S20 customers can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs 5000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. Alternatively, they can avail a cashback of Rs 6000 if the smartphone is purchased via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Galaxy Buds+ offer: The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth INR 11990 at INR 1999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ at INR 2999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15.

Samsung Care+ offer: The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth INR 3999 at INR 1999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15.
 
Double Data - Telecom offers: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers.

YouTube Premium offer: Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra customers are eligible to get a four-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone in India is priced at Rs 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 series Samsung smartphones Samsung

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

