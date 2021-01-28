Samsung expands ECG and blood pressure tracking to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in 31 more countries

The Samsung Health Monitor app update will be progressively available on Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 starting February 4.

Samsung has announced that the Samsung Health Monitor app, which helps you monitor your health will soon be available across 31 new countries. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 users can utilize blood pressure and electrocardiogram tracking benefits via the Samsung Health Monitor app.



The Samsung Health Monitor app update will be progressively available on Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 starting February 4.



To take blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, users must have the Samsung Health Monitor app installed on both the Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 and their Galaxy smartphone. The Samsung Health Monitor app is automatically installed when users update their Galaxy smartwatch to the latest version via the Galaxy Wearable app. The smartwatch app will then open a link, which will direct users to the smartphone app download page in the Galaxy Store app.



The Samsung Health Monitor app received a CE-marking in December 2020, which enabled the service to expand to 28 European countries. A CE-marking is an administrative sign to highlight that a product complies with EU safety, health and environmental requirements.



This will now allow users in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK to easily and conveniently benefit from advanced blood pressure and electrocardiogram tracking. In addition to this, the Samsung Health Monitor app is also being introduced to Chile, Indonesia, and the UAE, taking the total to 31 new countries.



Galaxy smartwatches are able to measure blood pressure via the Samsung Health Monitor app, which provides users with deeper insight into health and allows them to make more informed decisions about their wellness. Once your Galaxy Watch3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been calibrated with a traditional cuff, you can simply tap to “Measure” your blood pressure anytime, anywhere. The device measures blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The program then analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine the blood pressure.



The electrocardiogram function works by analyzing the heart’s electrical activity via a sensor on the Galaxy Watch3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2. Simply open the Samsung Health Monitor app when you are seated comfortably, and ensure the watch is fitted firmly to your wrist. Next, rest your forearm on a flat surface and lightly place a fingertip from the opposite hand on the top button on the smartwatch for 30 seconds. The app will then measure your heart rate and rhythm, which will be classified as either a Sinus Rhythm (a normal, regular heartbeat) or AFib (when the heart beats irregularly).