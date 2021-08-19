Samsung Brings Loyalty Program on Flipkart to Reward Fans

Samsung has today announced a unique consumer loyalty program in association with Flipkart called ‘Samsung Home’. This one-of-a-kind consumer loyalty program has been designed to incentivize existing Samsung consumers.

It offers them affordability benefits, acknowledging their love and preference for Samsung’s consumer electronics products.

This program brings special benefits to consumers on second purchase of Samsung’s products till September 30, 2021. This includes the latest Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators or Microwaves. Consumers who have bought Samsung consumer electronics products on Flipkart on or after July 28, 2021, can avail of this offer.

Under this program, customers will be eligible for paying only 50% of their first EMI (up to INR 2,500). This benefit is applicable if subsequent purchases are of a different product category.

For instance, if a consumer has bought a Samsung Television on Flipkart on or after July 28, 2021, this offer can be availed on purchase of Washing Machine, Refrigerator or Microwave till September 30, 2021.

Steps to avail the “Samsung Home’ loyalty program:

The first Samsung consumer electronics purchase should be made before September 15 on Flipkart

Post the first purchase, Samsung Home program gets activated automatically

Consumers can plan their second purchase of Samsung’s products. This includes latest Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators or Microwaves till September 30, 2021 on Flipkart

To avail this benefit, there should be a gap of 15 days between first purchase and second purchase

Customer will get 50% off on first EMI (Up to INR 2,500) of subsequent purchases

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is launching in India on August 25. The phone will be available on Amazon after launch.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The screen has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The Galaxy M32 5G’s microsite on Amazon reveals that the phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery. It is likely to support 18W fast charging out of the box.