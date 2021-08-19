Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India on August 25

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called M32 5G in India. The brand will be launching the 5G smartphone in India on August 25. Ahead of the official launch, an Amazon India microsite has teased the key Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications and features.

Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications, features and other details.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The screen has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The Galaxy M32 5G’s microsite on Amazon reveals that the phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery. It is likely to support 18W fast charging out of the box.

On the back, the device will sport a quad-camera setup. It is confirmed to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor. The camera setup is likely to include an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 13MP selfie camera housed inside the water-drop notch above the display.

Samsung is likely to launch the phone with Android 11-based OneUI 3 out of the box. The phone will come with Samsung’s Knox security platform as well.

The company claims that it is a “future ready” device since it carries support as many as 12 5G bands. Also, it is confirmed to receive two major OS updates.

Samsung is expected to launch the device in two varints – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM storage. The device is likelt to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Further, the phone will be available in black and blue colours. There will also be a side fingerprint sensor on the upcoming device.

More details will be revealed on August 25 when the phone will make its debut in India.