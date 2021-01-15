Advertisement

Samsung begins Galaxy Buds Pro pre-bookings in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2021 1:26 pm

Latest News

Samsung has announced that it will start taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds Pro starting from today in India.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced that it will start taking pre-bookings for the newly unveiled Galaxy Buds Pro from today in India, that is January 15th. Customers can pre-book the earbuds across Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals. 

 

The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available at an attractive Price of Rs 15,990 in India. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Buds Pro in India will get a Wireless Powerbank U1200 for Rs 499 (priced at Rs 3699) during the pre-book period. Customer pre-booking Galaxy Buds Pro will get deliveries starting January 29. And the Buds Pro will go on sale in India on the same day.

 

Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications 

 

Advertisement

Buds Pro black

 

Along with the S21 series, Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds Pro which is Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro. The case of the Galaxy Buds Pro  gives you 20 hours of battery life along with eight hours of playback which you get on a single charge. It is dropped down to as low as five hours with ANC switched on always. 

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, S21 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Pro: Indian Price, Specifications, Features and more

 

Buds Pro purple

 

Audio is handled by a 11nm woofer and 6.5 tweeter in a new dual driver design. Each earbud is equipped with 3 microphones for active noise cancellation (ANC) and there's also a Wind Shield Mode for better calling experienc. The 3 ANC microphones can intelligently identify when you are talking and can switch to ambient mode automatically. All of this is paired with 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking tech for an even immersive experience. 

 

Buds Pro IPX7

 

The buds are IPX7 rated and can sync the mics with the latest Galaxy S21 series for an amazing video recording experience along with ultra clear audio. The gaming mode drops down the latency as low as possible while you game on your S21 series device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, S21 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Pro: Indian Price, Specifications, Features and more

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G unveiled with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02s to go on sale from January 19 in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Samsung Exynos 2100 5nm SoC unveiled with up to 40% faster GPU

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S20 series get price cut in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Snokor A10 Soundbar to go sale on Flipkart for Rs 4,499 on January 16

Exclusive: Micromax making TVs for Realme, OnePlus and Infinix in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies