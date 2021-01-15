Samsung begins Galaxy Buds Pro pre-bookings in India

Samsung has announced that it will start taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds Pro starting from today in India.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available at an attractive Price of Rs 15,990 in India. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Buds Pro in India will get a Wireless Powerbank U1200 for Rs 499 (priced at Rs 3699) during the pre-book period. Customer pre-booking Galaxy Buds Pro will get deliveries starting January 29. And the Buds Pro will go on sale in India on the same day.

Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications

Along with the S21 series, Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds Pro which is Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro. The case of the Galaxy Buds Pro gives you 20 hours of battery life along with eight hours of playback which you get on a single charge. It is dropped down to as low as five hours with ANC switched on always.

Audio is handled by a 11nm woofer and 6.5 tweeter in a new dual driver design. Each earbud is equipped with 3 microphones for active noise cancellation (ANC) and there's also a Wind Shield Mode for better calling experienc. The 3 ANC microphones can intelligently identify when you are talking and can switch to ambient mode automatically. All of this is paired with 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking tech for an even immersive experience.

The buds are IPX7 rated and can sync the mics with the latest Galaxy S21 series for an amazing video recording experience along with ultra clear audio. The gaming mode drops down the latency as low as possible while you game on your S21 series device.