Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, S21 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Pro: Indian Price, Specifications, Features and more

Samsung has finally unveiled its much awaited Galaxy S series flagship devices with Exynos 2100.

Samsung has finally unveiled the long-awaited and much leaked Galaxy S21 Series devices. As speculated months ago, the new lineup includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ along with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

These phones feature in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, run Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 and are powered by Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 5nm 5G SoCs depending on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pricing Details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs 1,05,000 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,16, 999. The Galaxy S21 Plus starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 85,999. The standard Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 73,999.

The pre-booking for the device starts from tomorrow, that is 15th January at Samsung's Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals. All pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher worth Rs 10,000 as free.

As a special offer, they can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice. Consumers can also avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or have an option to avail an upgrade bonus worth Rs 5000. The sales will start from 29th of January while the customers who have pre-booked the device will get their devices by 25th of January.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US is priced starting at $1199 (roughly Rs 87,000). It has 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variants. 12GB + 128GB is priced at $1,199.99 (Rs. 87,700 approx.), 12GB + 256GB at $1249.99 (Rs. 91,355 approx.) and 16GB + 512GB – $1379.99 (Rs. 1,00,855 approx.).

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is priced at $999.99 (Rs. 73,090 approx.) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and $1049.99 (Rs. 76,730 approx.) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. Its pricing starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,500) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at $849.99 (Rs. 62,130 approx.).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colours



The Ultra model comes in Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown colour options. The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in Phantom White, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink and Phantom Violet colours, and the Galaxy S21+ comes in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

The Galaxy S21 sports a flat 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 421 ppi. It comes with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The device is powered by the newly unveiled Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance.

There's a triple camera combo on the rear including a 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom, OIS, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

The Galaxy S21 is backed by a 4000mAh battery along with 25W Super Fast Charging along with 15W fast wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. This smartphone runs on Samsung's latest OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, NFC, MST, GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specifications

The Galaxy S21+ sports a flat 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 394 ppi. It also comes with Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz along with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display.

The device is powered by the same Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance. The S21+ has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys.

There's a triple camera combo on the rear which is identical to the standard S21, including a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, another 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

The Galaxy S21+ is backed by a 4800mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support just like the Galaxy S21. It runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 and is also IP68 certified along with NFC support. Connectivity options are same as Galaxy s21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S21 Ultra which is the most high-end device in the lineup sports a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and 515 ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets (Snapdragon 888 in the US), paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options. It has IP68 water and dust resistance.

It features a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12-megapixel dual pixel ultra-wide angel lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 10-megapixel Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, OIS support, and another 10-megapixel Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus sensor, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. On the front, the device has a 40MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The device runs on OneUI based on Android 11. Additional features include Stylus Pen Support which has a clickable button on the side instead of the top click. It is the first S-series smartphone to support the S Pen stylus. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging.

The S21 Ultra has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications

Along with the S21 series, Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds Pro which is Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro. The case of the Galaxy Buds Pro gives you 20 hours of battery life along with eight hours of playback which you get on a single charge. It is dropped down to as low as five hours with ANC switched on always.

Audio is handled by a 11nm woofer and 6.5 tweeter in a new dual driver design. Each earbud is equipped with 3 microphones for active noise cancellation (ANC) and there's also a Wind Shield Mode for better calling experienc. The 3 ANC microphones can intelligently identify when you are talking and can switch to ambient mode automatically. All of this is paired with 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking tech for an even immersive experience.

The buds are IPX7 rated and can sync the mics with the latest Galaxy S21 series for an amazing video recording experience along with ultra clear audio. The gaming mode drops down the latency as low as possible while you game on your S21 series device.