Samsung announces offers and discount of up to Rs 8,000 on The Frame Lifestyle TV

Samsung has announced offers on Amazon and Flipkart for its revolutionary lifestyle TV, The Frame. The Frame 2021 comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on the panel.

By notifying for the offer, consumers will get priority buying option and special updates on The Frame, once festive sale goes live on Amazon & Flipkart. To avail this offer, consumer have to click on ‘Notify Me’ and register for updates from 27 September – 02 October 2021.

During festive offers on Amazon & Flipkart that start from 03 October 2021, consumers can avail a special discount of up to INR 8,000 while buying The Frame 2021. Additionally, they will also get recently launched Bezels up to INR 9,900 complimentary with select models, cashback up to INR 3,000 and no cost EMIs (24 month) with leading banks.

READ MORE: Samsung launches The Frame TV 2021 in India with 4K QLED display

Consumers also stand a chance to win discount coupons worth up to INR 1,000 by participating in a quiz in the run up to the festive sale. These offers are applicable on The Frame models starting from 43-inch size and going all the way up to 65-inch.

The Frame will be available on Amazon and Flipkart at special price (it includes INR 8,000 special discount) during the festive sale. The 43-inch model will be available for INR 59,990, 50-inch model is available for INR 74,990, the 55-inch model is available for INR 89,990 and lastly, the 65-inch will be available for INR 121,990 during the offer period.

When you are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, you can use it as a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas. Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,400 artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for INR 299 per month.

Samsung The Frame 2021 Features

Samsung Frame TV lets you easily upload and display your own photographs via your smartphone using the SmartThings app or a USB flash drive. You can also customize your family or travel pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make it more realistic.

The Frame can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly. The Frame lets you watch 2 screens at the same time, so you can work out while streaming your favorite show or movie. Connect your smartphone and make sure you are doing the exercises accurately.

The Frame works with Bixby and Alexa to make your life easier. Change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with just your voice. It comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, so you can enjoy your favorite art while you’re there. When you leave, it turns off to save energy.