Advertisement

Samsung launches The Frame TV 2021 in India with 4K QLED display

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2021 1:46 pm

Latest News

The Frame 2021 comes with additional original artworks to match individual tastes and lets you curate your own personal art collection with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.
Advertisement

Samsung has launched the 2021 edition of its The Frame TV, which is a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off. The new Frame will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting at Rs 61,990. It will come in four screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, from June 12, 2021.

 

Early bird consumers of The Frame will get complementary bezel worth up to Rs 9,900, from June 12 to June 21. Consumers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on No Cost EMIs on HDFC debit and credit cards. It comes with exciting no-cost EMI options up to 24 months on leading banks.

Advertisement

 

The Frame 2021 will come with a 1 year comprehensive warranty and 1 year additional warranty on panel.

 

With 2021 edition, you can select different colour bezels to complement your surroundings. The Frame 2021 comes with additional original artworks to match individual tastes and lets you curate your own personal art collection with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021

When you are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, you can use it as a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for Rs 299 per month.

 

And not only this, you can upload and display your family or travel photographs. You can also customize your pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make it more realistic. The 2021 edition of The Frame is 46% thinner than the previous model.

 

The Frame 2021 offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

 

The Frame comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, so you can enjoy your favorite art while you’re there. When you leave, it turns off to save energy. By detecting ambient light, the brightness sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone for a natural illumination.

 

The Frame works with Bixby and Alexa which enables you to change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with just your voice. It also lets you watch 2 screens at the same time, so you can work out while streaming your favorite show or movie.

 

The Frame can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly.

 

The Frame comes with a self-charging remote battery, the solar cell technology allows it to be charged by your indoor lights. The Frame automatically detects your external devices so they are ready to use the moment you connect them. Use One Remote for easy control of all your connected devices. Additionally, the TV has Samsung TV Plus access to offer livestreaming TV content.

Samsung introduces The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India

Samsung unveils 2021 lineup with Neo QLED and Micro LED TV

Samsung launches Samsung TV Plus service in India

Samsung launches 4K and 8K neo QLED TV in India starting at Rs 99,990

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV U1S teased ahead of launch on June 10 in India

Noise launches Air Buds Mini with 14.2mm speaker driver, IPX4 rating

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies