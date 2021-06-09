Samsung launches The Frame TV 2021 in India with 4K QLED display

The Frame 2021 comes with additional original artworks to match individual tastes and lets you curate your own personal art collection with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

Samsung has launched the 2021 edition of its The Frame TV, which is a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off. The new Frame will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting at Rs 61,990. It will come in four screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, from June 12, 2021.

Early bird consumers of The Frame will get complementary bezel worth up to Rs 9,900, from June 12 to June 21. Consumers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on No Cost EMIs on HDFC debit and credit cards. It comes with exciting no-cost EMI options up to 24 months on leading banks.

The Frame 2021 will come with a 1 year comprehensive warranty and 1 year additional warranty on panel.

When you are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, you can use it as a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for Rs 299 per month.

And not only this, you can upload and display your family or travel photographs. You can also customize your pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make it more realistic. The 2021 edition of The Frame is 46% thinner than the previous model.

The Frame 2021 offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

The Frame comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, so you can enjoy your favorite art while you’re there. When you leave, it turns off to save energy. By detecting ambient light, the brightness sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone for a natural illumination.

The Frame works with Bixby and Alexa which enables you to change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with just your voice. It also lets you watch 2 screens at the same time, so you can work out while streaming your favorite show or movie.

The Frame can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly.

The Frame comes with a self-charging remote battery, the solar cell technology allows it to be charged by your indoor lights. The Frame automatically detects your external devices so they are ready to use the moment you connect them. Use One Remote for easy control of all your connected devices. Additionally, the TV has Samsung TV Plus access to offer livestreaming TV content.