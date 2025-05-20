Samsung Announces Nvidia G-SYNC Support for 2025 Samsung OLED TVs

Samsung has announced Nvidia G-SYNC support for 2025 Samsung OLED TVs, claimed to deliver “ultra-smooth gameplay, low latency, and enhanced responsiveness to meet the needs of gaming enthusiasts worldwide.” It also highlighted the other gaming features its TVs feature.

With Nvidia G-SYNC support for 2025 Samsung OLED TVs, the software can synchronise the TV’s Refresh Rate with the GPU’s frame rate, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a seamless and immersive gaming experience. Paired with Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology, which supports refresh rates up to 165Hz, “gamers can enjoy exceptionally fluid visuals and sharp clarity during fast-paced action scenes,” said Samsung.

The new lineup also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring broad compatibility and adaptive sync performance across a range of GPUs. Additional core gaming features include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to minimize input lag and deliver instant response, and Samsung Gaming Hub, which provides instant access to console and cloud-based gaming platforms, including Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

To further elevate gameplay, the 2025 OLED TVs introduce AI Auto Game Mode, which intelligently analyzes game genres and scene content in real time to automatically optimize picture and sound settings — eliminating the need for manual adjustments. Gamers can also take advantage of the Game Bar, a pop-up interface that allows quick access to key settings without exiting the game.

Features such as AI Upscaling, Glare Free screen technology, and SmartThings integration ensure immersive visuals and effortless control in any environment.

The NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility feature will be available on Samsung’s flagship S95F model and will subsequently roll out to additional models in the 2025 OLED lineup.