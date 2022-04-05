Samsung announces HW-Q990B and HW-S800B Dolby Atmos soundbars

Samsung has announced their two types of 2022 soundbars in Korea. This includes the new Q Series and S Series with Dolby Atmos with Samsung HW-Q990B and HW-S800B soundbars.

Pricing Details

The HW-Q990B is priced at KRW 1.89 million (roughly Rs. 1,17,400). The HW-Q990B can be purchased for KRW 899,000 (roughly Rs. 55,800). They are available in Black and White colour options.

Samsung HW-Q990B and Samsung HW-S800B Specifications

The HW-Q990B soundbar provides 3D surround sound by applying 11.1.4 channel speakers and ‘Dolby Atmos’, and the improved ‘Q-Symphony’ function is applied compared to the previous model.

Q Symphony is Samsung’s proprietary technology that realizes optimal surround sound by using the speakers installed on both devices at the same time when a TV and a sound bar are connected.

When connected to a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900B series), it utilizes up to 22 channels (16 channels of sound bar + 6 channels of TV) speakers. In addition, it has a built-in function to connect the sound bar to the Samsung TV in 2022 through Wi-Fi without a separate HDMI cable.

The LED display status window is also placed on the front. It makes more convenient to monitor the operating status and information of the device.

The super slim soundbar HW-S800B features an ultra-slim design of 38mm in height and 40mm in thickness. In particular, when hung on the wall with Samsung’s ‘The Frame’, it can complete an interior, as per Samsung. The soundbar has two top speakers on the left and right sides. It implements 3.1.2 channels paired with Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

Samsung says it plans to introduce more than 13 new models in the domestic market in the first half of the year, including the Q series and super slim soundbar.