Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 announced with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 smartphone has been announced in South Korea. The new smartphone comes with features like Snapdragon 865 Processor, 120Hz display refresh rate, triple rear camera setup and more.

The new Samsung phone is priced at KRW 700,000 (around Rs 43,570) in South Korea. The phone will be available in three color variants: Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy.

It is available for purchase in the home market through partnered carriers, such as KT and LG Uplus.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Specifications

The new Samsung phone features a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera within the centered punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India with Exynos 1280 SoC

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor. It has 6GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 12-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support.

The phone runs on Android 10. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging. There is also wireless charging support.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C for charging. The Galaxy S21 FE also has stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor and more.

Meanwhile, The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model in India. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage version which is priced at Rs 20,499. However, Samsung is offering both models with an introductory offer price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.