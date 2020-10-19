Advertisement

Samsung announces Galaxy Fit2

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 10:37 am

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Fit2 for the Indian consumers which comes with Bluetooth 5.1, 5ATM water resistance and much more.
Samsung stepped foot in the wearable market quite a while back and it is expanding the wearable lineup by announcing a fitness tracker called the Galaxy Fit2. Galaxy Fit2 is priced at INR 3999 and is available in two colours- Black and Scarlet. Customers can buy it across Samsung.com, select offline retail stores and Amazon India as the sale has already begun.

 

Galaxy Fit2 Features and Specifications

 

Galaxy Fit2

Galaxy Fit2 has a 1.1-inch 450 nits AMOLED display and features a 3D curved glass. As per Samsung, There are over 70 downloadable watch faces to personalize the function and look of the Galaxy Fit2 display. 

 

Read More: OnePlus 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Flagship Killer in Flagship domain

 

The wearable has a feature called front touch key for wake-up, home and cancel which enables easy navigation through the UI that allows preset replies to notifications and setting up of 12 dedicated widgets at a time. 

 

Fit2 Watch Faces

 

The Galaxy Fit2 is backed by a 159mAh battery with up to 15 days on a single charge. With a typical minimized day-only usage, users can get up to 21 days on a single charge. The Galaxy Fit2 helps you track five automatic workouts and up to 90 workouts with presetting from the Samsung Health library.

 

There's also a music controller feature present inside the wearable. As per Samsung, 'Sleep Score analyses the sleep pattern through four stages of sleep- Awake, REM, Light and Deep, sharing insights that help users rest better and get more out of their day.' 

 

Fit2 Black

 

There's also a hand wash feature that will periodically remind the user to wash its hands. Galaxy Fit2 also comes with a 5ATM rating (50m water resistance) and its Water Lock mode which prevents accidental activation while swimming by locking the front key.

Tags: Samsung

 

