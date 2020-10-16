Advertisement

OnePlus 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Flagship Killer in Flagship domain

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 4:42 pm

With OnePlus's latest flagship, the OnePlus 8T, the flagship space is getting crowded. The OnePlus 8T is a direct competitor to the Galaxy S20 FE as they both have very similar specs, but with a considerable price gap.
OnePlus has launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 8T starting at Rs 45,999 for 12GB variant and Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM variant. According to the price, the device seems to be a great addition to the flagship segment but the device has its competitors, one of the strongest ones being the Galaxy S20 FE which was launched a few weeks back. Let's put them against each other to see which one wins the fight. 

 

Display 

 

The OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate whereas the Galaxy S20 FE also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

Both the devices have similar display specifications with 120Hz refresh rate, means you will get a similar smooth experience while using both the devices at high refresh rates. Also as both of them have an AMOLED display, the colours, sharpness and viewing angles of the display should look super good with deep blacks. But one thing that differentiated them is Samsung has an amazing track record of developing and providing Amoled displays.

 

Read More: OnePlus smartwatch teased

 

Performance 

 

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

 

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.

 

In terms of performance, both of them should you give you top-notch lag-free experience with quick animations and app opening times. 

 

Both of them here have a slight advantage over each other. The memory on the S20 FE can be expanded with a MicroSD card which is not supported on the OnePlus 8T. But with 8T, you can get maximum 12GB of RAM but on the S20 FE it maxes out at 8GB RAM. Don't get me wrong here, 8GB RAM is more than enough for Android for smooth operations, but with 12 gigs, you will get even better performance as more apps will remain in memory. 

 

Software

 

The OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The Galaxy S20 FE runs on OneUI 2.5 based on Android 10. 

 

While Android 11 might be arriving soon for S20 FE, the OnePlus 8T already runs the latest Android version available out-of-the-box. Secondly, with OxygenOS 11, OnePlus have redesigned their skin which looks similar to OneUI meaning that both of them should offer you a similar experience. But the 8T has a slight advantage over S20 FE as it already runs the latest Android. 

 

Read More: Samsung India launches 'Reward Yourself' program: Here are the offers

 

Camera

 

In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup; the primary camera is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, the second camera is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS and 1.8μm pixel size, and an 8-megapixel Telephoto camera with Phase detection autofocus, F2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. The cameras can also zoom up to 30x

 

The OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

 

We can see that in terms of on-paper camera specifications, the OnePlus 8T takes the lead but it doesn't always depend on numbers. And the Sony IMX586 used on the 8T is quite an old sensor as it was used in last year's flagships. We'll have to check the real-life samples from each of the devices to check which one performs better. Theoretically, the OnePlus 8T wins here as it has an extra camera on the back but the past smartphones of OnePlus camera have been a major issue. On the other hand, Samsung has delivered a consistent performance in the camera department.

 

Battery 

 

OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery with 15W charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. 

 

The OnePlus 8T is definitely the winner in this segment as it comes with 65W charging which is way faster than 15W on S20 FE. Secondly, the S20FE comes with a 15W charger in-box even though it supports upto 25W charging. But the 8T comes with a 65W charger in-box and becomes the winner in this department. 

 

Price

 

The Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant whereas the OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 45,999 for 12GB/256GB variant. 

 

OnePlus seems to be good on paper but it is no more a flagship killer now and has entered the territory of other flagship smartphones like S20Fe who are well established in the market due to their past performance. 

