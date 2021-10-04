Samsung announces deals on TVs & digital appliances for Amazon Great India Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days

Samsung has announced mega deals on a wide range of Samsung TVs and digital appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days. The two sales are running till October 10, 2021.

The offers will be valid across all consumer electronics product categories and come loaded with massive discounts, assured gifts such as soundbar worth Rs 16,990 and The Frame TV bezel worth Rs 9,900, exchange and EMI offers; all this, along with cashback offers of up to Rs 3,000.

Checkout the Samsung deals below:

TVs

Consumers buying Samsung’s lifestyle TV, The Frame – a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off, will get complimentary bezel worth Rs 9,900, bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000 and no cost EMIs (24 month) with leading banks.

The 43-inch model will be available for Rs 59,990, the 50-inch model for Rs 74,990, the 55-inch model for Rs 89,990 and the 65-inch model for Rs 121,990, during the offer period.

The Crystal 4K UHD TV range will be available at attractive EMIs of Rs 2,055. Consumers looking to buy big screen size of 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV will get a free soundbar worth Rs 16,990.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launched for less than Rs 20,000

Refrigerators

Samsung’s Convertible French Door refrigerator in 580L capacity will be available at Rs 71,990 under an exchange offer. The convertible option in French Door refrigerators gives freedom to consumers to manage storage space as per their requirement by turning the freezer into fridge thorough a simple touch of a button.

Samsung’s Digi-Touch CoolTM 5in1 single-door refrigerator is available in 198L and 225L capacities. Digi-Touch Cool range starts from Rs 15,390 under an exchange offer.

The Frost Free Convertible refrigerator in 253L capacity will be offered with a discount of Rs 7,000.

Washing Machines

Samsung’s Front Load washing machine with Hygiene Steam and 5-Star energy rating will be available in 6 kg, 7 kg and 8 kg capacities. Hygiene Steam technology removes ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens. Consumers will get discount of up to Rs 5,400 on this range.

Samsung’s Top Load 5-Star rated digital inverter technology range starts from 6.5 kg capacity and consumers can avail discount of up to Rs 5,500.

Samsung’s Top Load washing machine range with Diamond Drum Technology in 6.5 kg capacity will start from Rs 13,990 under an exchange offer.

Samsung Soundbar

Soundbars with with Dolby technology will be available at an attractive price of Rs 6,499.

Smart Monitors

Samsung’s Smart Monitors will be available at a discounted price of Rs 18,699. The Do-It-All screen lets users enjoy Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps.