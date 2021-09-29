Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launched for less than Rs 20,000

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in the Galaxy F series in India. It is the first phone in the F-series to come with 5G connectivity in India and features support for 12 distinct bands.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Launched Price

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes in two memory variants- 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 20999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 22999. It comes in two colours – Matte Black and Matte Aqua.

Galaxy F42 5G is launching during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale on October 3 and will be available on Flipkart.com, Samsung Online Store and select retail stores.

Consumers will be able to purchase Galaxy F42 5G at a special introductory price of INR 17999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 19999 for 8GB+128GB with the commencement of Big Billion Day on Flipkart. This offer will be valid for a limited period only.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Galaxy F42 5G has a 64MP rear camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. It also has a variety of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Food Mode, Night Mode, Panorama and Pro Mode. In addition, for selfies and video chats, the phone carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Galaxy F42 5G features Dolby Atmos support (wired and Bluetooth headsets). It is also equipped with motion sensors like Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor and Proximity Sensor. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy F42 5G comes with a promise of assured nationwide 5G connectivity with 12 bands support – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N38, N40, N41 and N78. Moreover, it supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box. Besides, the phone measures 167.2×76.4×9.0mm.