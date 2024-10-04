One UI 7 Beta to Arrive by End of 2024, Full Launch Tied to Galaxy S25

Samsung has confirmed that its Android 15 update, paired with the anticipated One UI 7, will not arrive until 2025. This announcement at the annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) marks a shift from the company’s usual track record of timely updates.

During the conference, Samsung revealed that the One UI 7 beta program, based on Android 15, is slated to roll out “before the end of this year.” However, a concrete release date has yet to be provided, leaving room for the beta to launch as late as December 2024. This would significantly push back the company’s regular update schedule, which in the past saw updates like One UI 6’s beta program announced in August.

At SDC24, Samsung offered a sneak peek into One UI 7’s new design and functionality. The interface has been refined, focusing on simplicity and a more emotive user experience. Samsung has also emphasized a deeper integration of Galaxy AI features into everyday activities, enhancing the personalization and productivity that One UI aims to deliver.

The final version of One UI 7, which will officially bring Android 15 to Samsung devices, is expected to debut alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 in early 2025. Samsung’s keynote hinted at this timeline, further solidifying that users will have to wait until next year for the complete rollout.

The delay in this update is a notable deviation from Samsung’s previous performance, especially as the company has been praised for its swift Android updates in recent years. While the delay is not entirely unexpected, it raises questions about the development timeline for future updates and the impact this may have on user experience.