Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A16 4G To Get 6 Years of Software Updates: Leak

Samsung is preparing to debut new Galaxy A-series phones, which may launch before the end of the year. These will be the Galaxy A16 5G and the Galaxy A16 4G. The two smartphones have been leaked in detail, including their design and detailed specifications. Here’s what one can expect.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A16 4G: Leaked Details

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G seems to have a shiny back panel. It will be available in Blue, Light Green, and Gray. The vanilla Galaxy A16 (LTE) will be available in Black, Light Green, and Gray. Both phones are expected to land in the market with a 128GB storage variant.

The two devices will feature a flat-screen with a water-drop notch at the top, flat sides, and a key island on the right side for the volume rocker and power key, per the renders shared by YTECHB. The overall design of the phone remains similar to its predecessor, however, the Galaxy A16 5G will have a slimmer profile.

In addition, the Galaxy A16 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, while the LTE variant could pack the Exynos 1330 chipset. The phone is expected to sport 4GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery. On the back of the device, there’s a triple-camera module, expected to consist of a 50MP main sensor.

The Galaxy A16 4G will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz Refresh Rate support, an IP54 rating, and Exynos 1330 chipset. The phone will come in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options paired with 128GB onboard storage, while the 8GB RAM variant will also be available with 256GB storage.

Apart from all these specs, Samsung is expected to offer 6 years of OS updates and security updates to the smartphone, which will be a first for the brand’s Galaxy A-series devices. The previous generation A-series phones came with 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates.