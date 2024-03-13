Samsung AI EcoBubble 11Kg Front Load Washing Machines Launched In India

Samsung has unveiled a new range of AI Ecobubble fully automatic front load washing machines. This new range of washing machines is the first in the 11 kg segment to come with advanced features like AI Wash, Q-Drive and Auto Dispense, helping consumers with 50% faster laundry, 45.5% better fabric care and are also up to 70% more energy-efficient. Here are the details about these new Samsung washing machines.

Samsung EcoBubble Front Load Washing Machines: Price

The new range are available at a starting price of Rs 67,990 going up to Rs 71,990. Select models will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung.com Samsung Shop App, retail stores, and other e-commerce platforms. Equipped with Digital Inverter Technology, the new models come with 20-year warranty.

Samsung EcoBubble Front Load Washing Machines: Features

The new range of AI Ecobubble washing machines can be monitored and controlled anytime and anywhere through the Samsung SmartThings App on your smartphone. These come with personalized features such as Habit Learning and Informative Display that remember a consumer’s usage habits, suggest cycles and display timely information.

Samsung SmartThings offers additional wash programmes including advice on cycles, planning and troubleshooting. It also automatically selects the perfect drying course. The new line-up also comes equipped with a Samsung’s own SpaceMax technology, which according to the brand, creates more space inside without increasing external dimensions.

The washing machine can further convert detergent into bubbles. This quickly loosens dirt even at low temperatures, saving up to 70% energy, improving soil removal by 24% and giving 45.5% better fabric care. AI Ecobubble recognises different fabrics and its properties, and optimises a suitable wash cycle from the numerous data patterns. This helps protect the clothes by up to 20% with fabric sensing.

Read More: Samsung Top Load EcoBubble Washing Machine Wins BEE Appliance Of The Year Award: Why is it significant?

At 600 x 850 x 600 mm in size, the new 11-kg washing machine has a compact form factor so it can fit into small spaces, making it ideal for most homes. Another unique feature is QuickDrive that can reduce the washing time by up to 50%. The unique

Q-Bubble technology combines dynamic drum rotation with additional water shots to create more abundant and powerful bubbles. This enables the detergent to penetrate faster and wash quickly and gently. There’s also a QuickDrive button on the washing machine to make the feature’s application more intuitive and easier.

Digital Inverter Technology utilises strong magnets for a quieter and more powerful performance of the washing machines, using lesser energy. Users also do not have to go through the task of cleaning the sticky residue in the detergent drawer. The Stay Clean Drawer ensures that more of the detergent is washed away by powerful jets of water from its specially designed water flushing system.