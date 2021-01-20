Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD with up to 560MBps read speeds announced

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company’s latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively.

Samsung Electronics has today announced the release of 870 EVO SSD, the company’s latest SATA solution in consumer SSD series. The new drive combines best-in-class performance and reliability, making it an all-round storage solution for a wide range of consumers from general PC users to IT professionals.



Samsung 870 Evo comes in five capacities - 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The drives will be available for purchase in January 2021 for customers in the US. The Samsung 870 EVO is priced at $49.99 for the 250GB model while the company has not shared pricing for the other capacities.

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company’s latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Using a large variable SLC buffer, the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels. The 870 EVO also delivers a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 model,2 enabling enhanced user experiences when multi-tasking, web browsing or simply booting up PCs.

Harnessing its accumulated experience and expertise in storage memory technologies, Samsung designs all SSD components in-house to ensure that every part works together cohesively. As a result, the 870 EVO offers around 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO,3 as well as a class-leading terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB,4 or a 5-year limited warranty, for its 4TB model.5

In addition to exceptional performance and reliability, the 870 EVO provides broad compatibility with many computing devices and the most up-to-date PC features. The drive can be used with all devices that have 2.5-inch SATA interface connection. Moreover, with its power saving sleep mode, the 870 EVO is compatible with devices that support Window’s Modern Standby function, offering added convenience to PC users.6

The new 870 EVO is also designed with the environment in mind. By minimizing its carbon footprint throughout the entire production process, the drive expands consumer choice for greener products.