Samsung 2025 Foldable Smartphones Lineup Leaked, Four New Foldables in Works

The Samsung 2025 foldable smartphones lineup has leaked, suggesting that the Korean manufacturer is working on four foldable devices that will debut later this year. While the Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7 will be the two devices as usual, one of the other two new devices is likely a tri-fold device.

The leak was shared by X user @Jukanlosreve citing a report from The Elec as source. As per the report, the Samsung 2025 foldable smartphones lineup will include the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7 alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip FE as well as a tri-fold device that will compete with the only other tri-fold device available in the market right now, i.e., the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate.

Some details for the tri-folding device were also shared, including that Samsung is planning to produce 200,000 units of the device with production beginning in Q2 this year, followed by the device’s launch in Q3. When unfolded, the device’s display is said to measure between 9.9 and 10 inches which is huge. The number of units of this tri-fold device to be produced is lesser compared to other devices from the brand suggesting Samsung expects low sales volumes for the device.

Further, it was shared that the Z Fold 7 will have the digitizer for the S-Pen removed. This is likely due to the fact that Samsung wants to make the device thinner, as per a previous leak. As for the Galaxy Z Flip FE, it has been in the rumour mill since last year, suggesting it will be powered by the same chipset as the Galaxy S24, which is the Exynos 2400.

All the devices have an expected launch timeframe of Q3 2025, which means Samsung may debut the devices in July of this year, as it has been doing so since the past two years.