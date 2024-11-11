Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE vs Galaxy S24: What will be Common?

Samsung has already revealed plans to introduce a cheaper foldable smartphone, and leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be the Korean brand’s first such foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip FE processor details have been leaked, indicating that it will use the same chipset as the Galaxy S24 from earlier this year.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE processor was leaked by Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting it could be equipped with an Exynos 2400 processor, the same SoC used in the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+. Previous rumours suggested that the device could use a Snapdragon 7-series processor, but if the latest leak is to be believed, the Exynos 2400 could prove to be a better chipset, as per our experience with the chip in the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung has always used flagship processors in its FE products, which are a generation old. Considering the Galaxy Z Flip FE is rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year, the Exynos 2400 seems like an apt choice.

In addition, the leaker also said that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to have the Exynos 2500 under the hood. This would also mark a major shift in strategy as every foldable from Samsung has used a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip till now. Moreover, with what Samsung has done with the Exynos 2400, it’ll be exciting to see how the company further improves its chipset’s capabilities with the Exynos 2500.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 series, which is coming early next year, was also rumoured to employ the dual-chip strategy. However, leaks now indicate that Samsung will give up on that strategy, at least for this year, as all the devices in the S25 series could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.