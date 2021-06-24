Advertisement

Samdung's Galaxy Watch Active 4 with WearOS leaks in renders

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2021 10:22 am

Latest News

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 has leaked in renders which suggest the watch will come with a new frame, strap and the buttons.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 is expectedly to come with WearOS, but we didn't know how it would look. Some renders have leaked for the watch that shows the Watch Active 4 in all its glory and the colour options. 

 

Out of the two smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 that is expected to arrive on June 28, tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with GizNext, has leaked the watch's design, which shows the watch will have a 2D flat glass that will protect the screen. 

 

Galaxy Watch Active 4

 

Apart from this, the Watch Active 4 will have a redesigned frame, buttons, and strap. The Watch and the strap both look thicker, and the two buttons present on the right edge of the frame also have a different shape compared to its predecessor. The leak further suggests the watch will be made of aluminium and will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

 

Read More: Samsung's upcoming Wear smartwatch could have slimmer bezels, 5nm processor

 

The leak also points out a few features as per which it will be powered by a new 5nm chip and will run on Tizen WearOS, resulting from Google and Samsung partnership for improving Google's proprietary software for watches. 

 

The leaker further says that the Watch Active 4 will come in Black, Silver, Green and Gold colours. The renders should be taken with a pinch of salt as they may not be completely accurate per the tipster. The Watch is rumoured to arrive at Samsung's MWC virtual event scheduled for June 28. 

 

There is no official information from Samsung regarding the features and launch timeline for the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Samsung expands ECG and blood pressure tracking to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in 31 more countries

Samsung's upcoming Wear smartwatch could have slimmer bezels, 5nm processor

Samsung to host a virtual MWC event on June 28

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specifications leaked

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Noise Buds VS201 launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1,299

ZOOOK launches range of innovative Type-C hubs, price starts Rs 1199

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies