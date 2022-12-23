Roadmap for Google Pixel lineup till 2025 leaked: Here’s what to expect

Pixel has been Google’s child since 2016 and we have seen a bunch of iterations of these devices since then. Now, a new leak has spilled the beans over the Google Pixel smartphones lineup for the next three years, till 2025. A bunch of devices including Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, Pixel fold, and more, are a part of the lineup. Read on to know more.

Google Pixel lineup for 2023 (leaked)

The publication behind the leak is Android Authority citing an anonymous but reliable source. Google’s Pixel lineup for next year includes two Pixel phones — codenamed “lynx” and “felix”, which will launch around Google I/O in April or May. These two phones have already leaked, with “lynx” referring to the Pixel 7a and “felix” to the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel 7a will carry the same price tag as its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. It is said to come with a price tag of $449 (approx Rs 37,000). The foldable smartphone, on the other hand, is likely to be priced at $1,799 (approx Rs 1,49,000). The renders for the device have already leaked in the past, giving us an early look at the first foldable from Google.

Later in the year, Google will launch two new phones including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. “Our source confirmed that there won’t be too many significant changes for these phones compared to the Pixel 7 series.

However, one notable shift is the shrinking of the Pixel 8 (codenamed “shiba”), meaning it will have a smaller display and overall smaller form factor”, said the report by the publication. Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed ’husky’, will have the same display and general measurements as the Pixel 7 Pro per the leak. Finally, the codename for the chip that will debuting with the Pixel 8 series, presumably the Tensor G3, is “zuma.”

Google Pixel lineup for 2024 (Leaked)

The Pixel lineup for 2024 will include the Pixel 8a that should be the toned down version of the Pixel 8 series which will supposedly debut next year. The Pixel 8a will be codenamed ’akita’. “Our source says that Google is thinking about moving away from annual launches of A series phones and instead going for a biennial launch (every two years)”, read the report.

The report says that the fate of the Pixel 8a entirely depends on the success of Pixel 7a. In other words, Google may scrap the device if it thinks the Pixel 7a didn’t do well. However, if Pixel 8a does get a go-ahead, it will be priced at $499 (approx Rs 41,300).

Read More: Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: No more a Pixelated future for Google

Next, in 2024, Pixel 9 series will also see the light of day. However, it would be the first time the lineup would consist of three devices including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and another Pro-level smartphone but with a more compact form factor, similar to what Apple does with the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models.

Pixel 9 will be of the same size as Pixel 8, while the 9 Pro, codenamed “komodo”, will have a screen size in the 6.7-inch realm. Then, there would be a second Pro-level model that is codenamed “caiman”. It could have a screen size of 6.3-inch. “Google wants to mimic Apple’s successful sizing strategy, which means it needs a Pro-level phone that isn’t as large as the Pixel 7 Pro”, read the report.

Another foldable also seem to be in the mind of Google but again, the company is waiting to see the consumer response to its first foldable which will be coming next year. On the basis of this, the development of the next foldable would be carried through.

Google Pixel lineup for 2025 (Leaked)

The publication’s source says that Google is looking at “several choices for its Pixel roadmap, which will be heavily influenced by the success or failure of its 2023 and 2024 plans”. Google is exploring the idea of developing a Samsung flip-like foldable. If it thinks the idea is feasible, we would be witness the launch of a Google flip phone in the fall of 2025.

Apart from this, the lineup for 2025 will have a non-folding vanilla model which could be the Pixel 10, and then two Pro-level iterations with one being smaller and the other being larger. However, if Google abandons the flip folding device, it would move ahead with four non-folding phones, including a vanilla model in small and large sizes and a pro model in small and large sizes. This would be a lineup identical to Apple’s iPhones. Lastly, ”the fate of any Pixel Fold successors in 2025 is still dependent on its market reception in 2023”.