Reliance JioFiber revises Rs 199 top-up broadband plan

Reliance Jio recently introduced two new broadband plans for its users including Rs 351 and Rs 199. Now, the company has revised the Rs 199 top-up broadband plan with more data benefits.

The top-up plan earlier offered 100GB of data with a download speed of 100Mbps. With the latest revision, users can enjoy a whopping 1TB of data with the same plan. The pack comes with a validity of 7 days. It is important to note that this is a top-up broadband plan and it can be used above existing active plans, reports TelecomTalk.

Moving on, the brand recently introduced Rs 351 broadband plan. users will get 50GB of data per month at 50Mbps internet speeds. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling facility as well. Apart from this, once the data limit is over, users can still enjoy the internet with 1Mbps speeds. The company has also revealed that one can opt for advance payment option of 3 months, 5 months, yearly and biennially. The pack will cost you Rs 414.18 including GST.

Reliance Jio has announced a ‘2020 Happy New Year’ offer for both smartphones and feature phone users in India. The Rs 2020 Jio plan is already available from the website and the app. The new plans come shortly after Reliance Jio introduced Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans in the country.

Smartphone users can pay Rs 2020 and get one year of unlimited services. Feature phone users, on the other hand, can get a JioPhone free bundled with 12 months of unlimited services upon paying Rs 2020. Under this offer Jio smartphone users get 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and 12,000 minutes for off-net calls for Jio to other operators with 12 months of validity at Rs 2020.