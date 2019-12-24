  • 12:14 Dec 24, 2019

Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer for smartphone, JioPhone users launched

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 11:12 am

Smartphone users can pay Rs 2020 and get one year of unlimited services.
Reliance Jio has announced a ‘2020 Happy New Year’ offer for both smartphones and feature phone users in India. The Rs 2020 Jio plan is already available from the website and the app. The new plans come shortly after Reliance Jio introduced Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans in the country.


Smartphone users can pay Rs 2020 and get one year of unlimited services. Feature phone users, on the other hand, can get a JioPhone free bundled with 12 months of unlimited services upon paying Rs 2020.

Under this offer Jio smartphone users get 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and 12,000 minutes for off-net calls for Jio to other operators with 12 months of validity at Rs 2020.

Feature phone users, on the other hand, will get  500 MB data per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls (with FUP limit on Jio to other operators calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps with 12 months of validity at Rs 2020.

The Jio Rs 149 pack offers 1GB data per day, 300 off-net mins and 24 days validity. It also offers free access to Jio TV and Jio Cinema. Previously the same plan was offering 1.5 GB/day data and 28 days validity.

The Jio Rs 98 plan offers 2GB data, 300 SMS with 28 days validity. Notably, the 2Gb data is for the whole validity of 28 days. It offers free Jio-to-Jio calls but for making a call to other operators, customers have to buy the IUC talk time plans.

