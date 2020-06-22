Reliance JioFiber down in most parts of India, users complain

The problem has arrived in different cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Reliance JioFiber seems to be down in some parts of the country. Multiple users have complained on Twitter about the JioFiber not working in their areas.

The down detector for JioFiber is also showing the service is down in some parts of India. As per the live outage map, the problem has arrived in different cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, as per data shown by Down Detector website. The service is also facing some problems in the adjoining areas.

“It's almost 4 hours now. Internet outage continues. Except for a call to register the complaint, there's been no technical support whatsoever,” one user wrote on Twitter. “My Jio Fiber is not working and every designated customer care I.e. 19008969999 and WhatsApp. No way to Lodge my complaint. Please help. My work from home is getting badly affected,” wrote another user on Twitter.

“Hi Team Jio, I am trying to contact your support Team but not getting any response and when tried on live chat I am again not getting any response. My internet is down from past 2 hours and since it is Work from home going on I can't work at all,” one user said.

The company said on Twitter that this issue has arisen due to an outage in different areas. “W apologize for the inconvenience caused. Your JioFiber connectivity is impacted due to an outage in your area. Rest assured, we're working our best to get this fixed as soon as we can,” the company responded to one Twitter user.