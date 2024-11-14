Reliance Jio Rs 11 Data Pack Launched

Reliance Jio Rs 11 data pack has been launched by the telecom operator. The new data add-on pack can be found on Reliance Jio’s website and MyJio app, and can be used even if you don’t have a base plan. Here’s everything the new prepaid data pack from Reliance Jio has to offer.

Jio’s Rs 11 data voucher provides 10GB of high-speed 4G data with a validity of 1 hour, starting immediately upon recharge. This pack is internet-only, offering no voice or SMS benefits. It can be purchased through the MyJio App or website.

The plan functions both when you have a base plan or not, meaning you don’t need an active base pack to use it, but your connectivity will be limited to internet access only. If you already have a base pack with calling and SMS, this data voucher can be used simultaneously, allowing you to retain your other telecom services.

Aside from the Jio Rs 11 data pack, the telco also offers other data-only packs, such as the Rs 49 plan, and other which cost Rs 175, Rs 219, Rs 289, and Rs 359.

The operator has gradually introduced price hikes across some of its plans over the past year. Back in August this year, prices of Jio prepaid plans with bundled Netflix subscription that costed Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499, were increased to Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799, respectively.

The cheaper Prepaid plan includes the Netflix Mobile plan while the more expensive one comes with the Netflix Basic plan. Those who opt for the cheaper one will be able to access Netflix on a smartphone or a tablet and only through one device at a time. The highest Resolution users get for video streaming is 480p.