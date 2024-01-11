Reliance Jio Rolls Out New International Roaming Plans For UAE, USA Along With An Annual Plan

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom providers in India, has rolled out a new set of international Roaming plans for UAE and USA with various validity periods and benefits. These plans also include free in-flight benefits. In addition, a new annual international roaming plans costing Rs 2,799 has also been announced.

Reliance Jio UAE Roaming Plans: Details

The Jio international roaming plans for UAE are priced at Rs 2,998, Rs 1,598, and Rs 898. These have a validity of 21 days validity, 14 days, and 7 days, respectively. The Jio Rs 2,998 plan provides 250 minutes for incoming and outgoing voice calls each, 7GB data, and 100 SMS. The Jio Rs 1,598 plan offers 150 minutes for incoming and outgoing voice calls each, 3GB data and 100 SMS. The cheapest Rs 898 plan offers 100 minutes each for incoming and outgoing voice calls, 1GB data and 100 SMS.

Reliance Jio USA Roaming Plans: Details

Jio’s international roaming plans for the USA have price tags of Rs 3,455, Rs 2,555, and Rs 1,555 which offer a validity of 30 days, 21 days, and 10 days, respectively. All the plans offer 100 SMS too but differ from each other in amount of data and minutes on offer.

The Jio Rs 3,455 plan has 25GB data and 250 voice minutes, Rs 2,555 plan has 15GB data and 250 voice minutes, while the Rs 1,555 plan offers 7GB data and 150 voice minutes. These plans are valid in the USA, Mexico and the US Virgin islands. In addition, users can get unlimited incoming calls while only outgoing calls are charged.

Reliance Jio In-flight Plans: Details

The in-flight plans from Reliance Jio are priced at Rs 195, Rs 295 and Rs 595. They provide 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB data, respectively. These three plans offer 100 voice minutes, 100 SMS, and have a one-day validity, and are applicable for 22 airlines such as Cathay Pacific, Asian Airlines, etc.

Reliance Jio Annual International Roaming Plan: Details

Finally, the new Jio Rs 2,799 annual international roaming plan offers 2GB high-speed data and has a validity of 365 days. It gives you 100 voice minutes for both incoming and outgoing and is applicable in the top 51 countries.