Reliance Jio Launches New JioTV Premium Subscription: Know Plans, Features

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator in India, has announced the launch of new JioTV Premium subscription plans that offer access to over 12 OTT apps and ad-free streaming. The new plans aim to provide a superior entertainment experience to Jio customers, who can now enjoy their favourite shows, movies, sports, and news on their smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

New JioTV Premium Subscription

The new monthly, quarterly and annual plans start at Rs 398 and bring unlimited data, voice, and SMS benefits. OTT apps, including JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video (Mobile Edition), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicOn, and Kanccha Lannka can be used with JioTV Premium subscription.

The first plan costs Rs 398 and is valid for 28 days. It offers access to 12 OTT apps and 2GB of data per day. Further, it gets you unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. Next are the Rs 1,198 and Rs 4,498 plans, which have a validity of 84 days and 365 days, respectively.

These two plans have the same voice, data and SMS benefits as the Rs 398 plan but offer additional access to two more OTT apps, taking the total number to 14. For the yearly plan, Jio is also offering an EMI payment option so you can complete the payment in the form of monthly instalments. The yearly plan will also get you priority customer care service.

Further, a Rs 148 data add-on voucher includes 10GB of data and JioTV Premium for 28 days and 12 OTT apps.

JioTV Premium Subscription Plans: How To Avail, When Can You Purchase?

Starting December 16, you can purchase these JioTV Premium plans. Upon recharging, users can access premium OTT content on the JioTV App using the same Jio mobile number.

JioCinema Premium subscription can be acquired via coupons in the MyJio coupon section, redeemable for premium content access. Activate Amazon Prime Video (mobile edition) through the MyJio App, and access Disney+Hotstar by logging into the app with the registered JioTV Premium mobile number.