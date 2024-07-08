Reliance Jio Launches True Unlimited Upgrade 5G Data Plans Starting From Rs 51

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of three new True Unlimited Upgrade 5G plans post the recent tariff hike. The three new plans aim to offer unlimited 5G data to the existing roster of plans that removed support for it with the price hike. Here are all the details about the new data plans.

Jio restricted unlimited 5G to prepaid recharge plans with 2GB/day data or above when it raised the prices of its plans. In other words, if you had a 1.5GB/day plan, you wouldn’t get unlimited 5G support. Now, with the three new True Unlimited Upgrade 5G plans, this limitation is no longer an issue, as you can get unlimited 5G data even with plans that have 1.5GB/day.

The base Rs 51 plan offers 3GB of high-speed 4G internet on the exhaustion of which the speed will drop to 64Kbps. However, if you have a 5G-enabled device, you can get unlimited 5G with this plan. The plan validity will be the same as your active base plan. For instance, if you have recharged with Rs 799 plan with 84-day validity, the validity of the Rs 51 upgrade plan will also be 84 days and then you can use unlimited 5G data for that period.

Next up is the Rs 101 plan, where customers get 6GB of high-speed 4G data. The speed will come down to 64kbps once the FUP limit is exhausted. Again, there’s support for unlimited 5G data, given your device supports 5G. The plan validity remains the same as your base plan.

Finally, the third plan costs Rs 151 and gives you 9GB of 4G data. Rest of the features of the plan remain the same as other two, including validity period and unlimited 5G data.

Notably, these 3 plans are not compatible with value plans with aggregate data like Rs 189, Rs 479 and Rs 1,899 plans. Further, as of writing this article, the Jio True Unlimited Upgrade 5G plans are available only on the operator’s website, which is, Jio.com. It’s unclear as to when these will become available on the MyJio App and other third-party apps.