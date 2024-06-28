Airtel, Jio increase mobile tariffs: New plans to be implemented from 3 July

Bharti Airtel announced an increase in telecom tariffs by 10-21% on June 28. This move follows a similar hike by rival Reliance Jio, which raised its mobile plan prices by 12-25% on June 27. This marks the first price increase since December 2021.
The new tariffs will be effective from July 3 for Airtel and Jio consumers. Bharti Airtel stated that entry-level plans will see a modest price increase, less than 70 paise per day, to avoid burdening budget-conscious consumers.
Bharti Airtel emphasized that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to exceed ₹300 to maintain a financially viable business model for Indian telecom companies. This ARPU level is essential for substantial investments in network technology and spectrum and for ensuring a return on capital.
Reliance Jio’s recent tariff increase includes a 22% hike on the Rs 155 plan, which now costs Rs 189 and offers 2 GB data with unlimited voice calling. Other plans in the Rs 209 to Rs 399 range have seen increases of over 12%.
Jio Increases Plan Prices and Launches New Services
Reliance Jio has raised the prices of its mobile plans. The Rs 155 plan, previously the base offering, will now cost Rs 189 while maintaining its 28-day validity. The Rs 209 plan will now cost Rs 249, with the same 28-day validity. The data benefits of these plans remain unchanged. The Rs 239 plan, which previously offered unlimited 5G data, will no longer provide this feature. The Rs 239 plan will now cost Rs 299 with a 28-day validity. Unlimited 5G data will now only be available on plans with 2GB/day and above.
New Tariff Details
|Plan (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Data Allowance
|Validity (Days)
|155
|189
|2GB
|28
|209
|249
|1GB/day
|28
|239
|299
|1.5GB/day
|28
|299
|349
|2GB/day
|28
|349
|399
|2.5GB/day
|28
|399
|449
|3GB/day
|28
|479
|579
|1.5GB/day
|56
|533
|629
|2GB/day
|56
|395
|479
|6GB
|84
|666
|799
|1.5GB/day
|84
|719
|859
|2GB/day
|84
|999
|1199
|3GB/day
|84
|1559
|1899
|24GB
|336
|2999
|3599
|2.5GB/day
|365
Data Add-On Plans
Jio has also revised its data add-on plans. The details are as follows:
|Existing Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Data Allowance
|15
|19
|1GB
|25
|29
|2GB
|61
|69
|6GB
New Postpaid Plans
The postpaid plans have also become more expensive. The Rs 299 plan, which provided 30GB of data, is now priced at Rs 349 for the billing cycle. The Rs 399 plan, which included 75GB of data, is now priced at Rs 449.
Jio Launches JioSafe and JioTranslate
Along with the tariff hike, Jio has announced the launch of JioSafe and JioTranslate. JioSafe is a quantum-secure communication App for calling, messaging, file transfer, and more, available for Rs 199 per month. JioTranslate is a multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages, text, and images, available for Rs 99 per month.
Jio has announced that its users will receive both applications, worth Rs 298 per month, free for a year.
Airtel Tariff Hike Details
Airtel Prepaid Plans
|Plan Type
|MRP (Rs)
|Validity (Days)
|Benefit
|Revised MRP (Rs)
|Unlimited Voice Plans
|179
|28
|2GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|199
|455
|84
|6GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|509
|1799
|365
|24GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|1999
Airtel Data Plans
|Plan Type
|MRP (Rs)
|Validity (Days)
|Benefit
|Revised MRP (Rs)
|Daily Data Plans
|265
|28
|1GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|299
|299
|28
|1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|349
|359
|28
|2.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|409
|399
|28
|3GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|449
|479
|56
|1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|579
|549
|56
|2GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|649
|719
|84
|1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|859
|839
|84
|2GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|979
|2999
|365
|2GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day
|3599
Airtel Data Add-On Plans
|MRP (Rs)
|Validity
|Data Allowance
|Revised MRP (Rs)
|19
|1 day
|1GB
|22
|29
|1 day
|2GB
|33
|65
|Plan validity
|4GB
|77
Airtel Postpaid Plans
|Monthly Tariff (Rs)
|Benefit
|Revised MRP (Rs)
|399
|1 Connection; 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription
|449
|499
|1 Connection; 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months
|549
|599
|Family of 2 Connections; 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|699
|999
|Family of 4 Connections; 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|1199