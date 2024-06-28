Airtel, Jio increase mobile tariffs: New plans to be implemented from 3 July

Bharti Airtel announced an increase in telecom tariffs by 10-21% on June 28. This move follows a similar hike by rival Reliance Jio, which raised its mobile plan prices by 12-25% on June 27. This marks the first price increase since December 2021.

The new tariffs will be effective from July 3 for Airtel and Jio consumers. Bharti Airtel stated that entry-level plans will see a modest price increase, less than 70 paise per day, to avoid burdening budget-conscious consumers.

Bharti Airtel emphasized that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to exceed ₹300 to maintain a financially viable business model for Indian telecom companies. This ARPU level is essential for substantial investments in network technology and spectrum and for ensuring a return on capital.

Reliance Jio’s recent tariff increase includes a 22% hike on the Rs 155 plan, which now costs Rs 189 and offers 2 GB data with unlimited voice calling. Other plans in the Rs 209 to Rs 399 range have seen increases of over 12%.

Jio Increases Plan Prices and Launches New Services

Reliance Jio has raised the prices of its mobile plans. The Rs 155 plan, previously the base offering, will now cost Rs 189 while maintaining its 28-day validity. The Rs 209 plan will now cost Rs 249, with the same 28-day validity. The data benefits of these plans remain unchanged. The Rs 239 plan, which previously offered unlimited 5G data, will no longer provide this feature. The Rs 239 plan will now cost Rs 299 with a 28-day validity. Unlimited 5G data will now only be available on plans with 2GB/day and above.

New Tariff Details

Plan (Rs) New Price (Rs) Data Allowance Validity (Days) 155 189 2GB 28 209 249 1GB/day 28 239 299 1.5GB/day 28 299 349 2GB/day 28 349 399 2.5GB/day 28 399 449 3GB/day 28 479 579 1.5GB/day 56 533 629 2GB/day 56 395 479 6GB 84 666 799 1.5GB/day 84 719 859 2GB/day 84 999 1199 3GB/day 84 1559 1899 24GB 336 2999 3599 2.5GB/day 365

Data Add-On Plans

Jio has also revised its data add-on plans. The details are as follows:

Existing Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Data Allowance 15 19 1GB 25 29 2GB 61 69 6GB

New Postpaid Plans

The postpaid plans have also become more expensive. The Rs 299 plan, which provided 30GB of data, is now priced at Rs 349 for the billing cycle. The Rs 399 plan, which included 75GB of data, is now priced at Rs 449.

Jio Launches JioSafe and JioTranslate

Along with the tariff hike, Jio has announced the launch of JioSafe and JioTranslate. JioSafe is a quantum-secure communication App for calling, messaging, file transfer, and more, available for Rs 199 per month. JioTranslate is a multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages, text, and images, available for Rs 99 per month.

Jio has announced that its users will receive both applications, worth Rs 298 per month, free for a year.

Airtel Tariff Hike Details

Airtel Prepaid Plans

Plan Type MRP (Rs) Validity (Days) Benefit Revised MRP (Rs) Unlimited Voice Plans 179 28 2GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 199 455 84 6GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 509 1799 365 24GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 1999

Airtel Data Plans

Plan Type MRP (Rs) Validity (Days) Benefit Revised MRP (Rs) Daily Data Plans 265 28 1GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 299 299 28 1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 349 359 28 2.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 409 399 28 3GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 449 479 56 1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 579 549 56 2GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 649 719 84 1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 859 839 84 2GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 979 2999 365 2GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day 3599

Airtel Data Add-On Plans

MRP (Rs) Validity Data Allowance Revised MRP (Rs) 19 1 day 1GB 22 29 1 day 2GB 33 65 Plan validity 4GB 77

Airtel Postpaid Plans