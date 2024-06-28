HomeNewsAirtel, Jio increase mobile tariffs: New plans to be implemented from 3...

Airtel, Jio increase mobile tariffs: New plans to be implemented from 3 July

By The Mobile Indian Network
Operators Hike Tariff

Bharti Airtel announced an increase in telecom tariffs by 10-21% on June 28. This move follows a similar hike by rival Reliance Jio, which raised its mobile plan prices by 12-25% on June 27. This marks the first price increase since December 2021.

The new tariffs will be effective from July 3 for Airtel and Jio consumers. Bharti Airtel stated that entry-level plans will see a modest price increase, less than 70 paise per day, to avoid burdening budget-conscious consumers.

Bharti Airtel emphasized that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to exceed ₹300 to maintain a financially viable business model for Indian telecom companies. This ARPU level is essential for substantial investments in network technology and spectrum and for ensuring a return on capital.

Reliance Jio’s recent tariff increase includes a 22% hike on the Rs 155 plan, which now costs Rs 189 and offers 2 data with unlimited voice calling. Other plans in the Rs 209 to Rs 399 range have seen increases of over 12%.

Jio Increases Plan Prices and Launches New Services

Reliance Jio has raised the prices of its mobile plans. The Rs 155 plan, previously the base offering, will now cost Rs 189 while maintaining its 28-day validity. The Rs 209 plan will now cost Rs 249, with the same 28-day validity. The data benefits of these plans remain unchanged. The Rs 239 plan, which previously offered unlimited data, will no longer provide this feature. The Rs 239 plan will now cost Rs 299 with a 28-day validity. Unlimited 5G data will now only be available on plans with 2GB/day and above.

New Tariff Details

Plan (Rs)New Price (Rs)Data AllowanceValidity (Days)
1551892GB28
2092491GB/day28
2392991.5GB/day28
2993492GB/day28
3493992.5GB/day28
3994493GB/day28
4795791.5GB/day56
5336292GB/day56
3954796GB84
6667991.5GB/day84
7198592GB/day84
99911993GB/day84
1559189924GB336
299935992.5GB/day365

Data Add-On Plans

Jio has also revised its data add-on plans. The details are as follows:

Existing Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)Data Allowance
15191GB
25292GB
61696GB

New Postpaid Plans

The postpaid plans have also become more expensive. The Rs 299 plan, which provided 30GB of data, is now priced at Rs 349 for the billing cycle. The Rs 399 plan, which included 75GB of data, is now priced at Rs 449.

Jio Launches JioSafe and JioTranslate

Along with the tariff hike, Jio has announced the launch of JioSafe and JioTranslate. JioSafe is a quantum-secure communication for calling, messaging, file transfer, and more, available for Rs 199 per month. JioTranslate is a multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages, text, and images, available for Rs 99 per month.

Jio has announced that its users will receive both applications, worth Rs 298 per month, free for a year.

Airtel Tariff Hike Details

Airtel Prepaid Plans

Plan TypeMRP (Rs)Validity (Days)BenefitRevised MRP (Rs)
Unlimited Voice Plans179282GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day199
455846GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day509
179936524GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day1999

Airtel Data Plans

Plan TypeMRP (Rs)Validity (Days)BenefitRevised MRP (Rs)
Daily Data Plans265281GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day299
299281.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day349
359282.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day409
399283GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day449
479561.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day579
549562GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day649
719841.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day859
839842GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day979
29993652GB/day, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day3599

Airtel Data Add-On Plans

MRP (Rs)ValidityData AllowanceRevised MRP (Rs)
191 day1GB22
291 day2GB33
65Plan validity4GB77

Airtel Postpaid Plans

Monthly Tariff (Rs)BenefitRevised MRP (Rs)
3991 Connection; 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription449
4991 Connection; 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months549
599Family of 2 Connections; 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium699
999Family of 4 Connections; 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium1199

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.