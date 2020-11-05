Advertisement

Reliance Jio launches three new All-in-One annual prepaid plans for JioPhone with up to 504GB data

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 1:04 pm

Latest News

All the three Jio All-in-One plans come with a validity of 336 days and unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 1200 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has rolled out three All-in-One new annual prepaid plans for Jio Phone users. The new plans are priced at Rs 1,001, Rs 1,301, and Rs 1,501.

Jio already has All-in-One plans of Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185 wit 28 days validity for JioPhone, but the newly introduced ones come with 336 days validity. The new Jio Phone annual prepaid plans are basically beneficial for those Jio Phone users who want to recharge for a longer period of time instead of recharging every single month.

All the three plans come with a validity of 336 days and unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 1200 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers.

Rs 1,001 all-in-one annual plan is offering 49GB data with a daily data limit of 150MB after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the day. There is also unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 1,301 all-in-one annual plan is offering 164GB data with a daily data limit of 500MB after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the day. On top of that, there is unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Lastly, the Rs 1,501 all-in-one annual plan 504GB of total data with 1.5GB per day, after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. The rest of the benefits like unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes of this plan are the same as the other two.

To recall, Jio All-in-One plans of Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185 have 28 day validity and come with Unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 500 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers.

Rs 75 recharge plan is offering 3GB data, Rs 125 recharge plan is offering 14 GB data, Rs 155 recharge plan is offering 28 GB data and Rs 185 recharge plan is offering 56 GB data

Jio extends validity for JioPhone users, offering 100 minutes of calls and SMS till April 17 for free

WhatsApp for JioPhone to get Status feature soon

Reliance Jio hikes price of Rs 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack

Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages: Here are all the features

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL introduces Rs 199, Rs 798, Rs 999 postpaid plans with up to 75GB data and family add-ons

Airtel users can now avail free YouTube Premium, but there's a catch

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies