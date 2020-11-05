Reliance Jio launches three new All-in-One annual prepaid plans for JioPhone with up to 504GB data

All the three Jio All-in-One plans come with a validity of 336 days and unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 1200 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers.

Reliance Jio has rolled out three All-in-One new annual prepaid plans for Jio Phone users. The new plans are priced at Rs 1,001, Rs 1,301, and Rs 1,501.



Jio already has All-in-One plans of Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185 wit 28 days validity for JioPhone, but the newly introduced ones come with 336 days validity. The new Jio Phone annual prepaid plans are basically beneficial for those Jio Phone users who want to recharge for a longer period of time instead of recharging every single month.



Rs 1,001 all-in-one annual plan is offering 49GB data with a daily data limit of 150MB after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the day. There is also unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Rs 1,301 all-in-one annual plan is offering 164GB data with a daily data limit of 500MB after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the day. On top of that, there is unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Lastly, the Rs 1,501 all-in-one annual plan 504GB of total data with 1.5GB per day, after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. The rest of the benefits like unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes of this plan are the same as the other two.



To recall, Jio All-in-One plans of Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185 have 28 day validity and come with Unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 500 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers.



Rs 75 recharge plan is offering 3GB data, Rs 125 recharge plan is offering 14 GB data, Rs 155 recharge plan is offering 28 GB data and Rs 185 recharge plan is offering 56 GB data