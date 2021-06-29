Jio launches Rs 3,499 prepaid plan, offers 3GB per day

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 3,499 yearly plan for prepaid users. This plan gives customers 3GB of daily data for 365 days. Let’s look at the details of the new plan below.

With 3GB of data per day, this plan offers 1095 of data for 365 days. However, post consumption of FUP data for the day, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. Apart from data, this plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. Further, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.

The plan is now availble in both Reliance Jio website as well as the mobile app. The new Jio prepaid plan costing Rs 3499 was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

This Rs 3,499 prepaid plan is the first annual plan to offer 3GB data per day as no other plan with 365 days validity comes with this much data. Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea offer users 3GB daily data plans with a validity of 84 days.

Recently, Reliance Jio launched its Jio Freedom Plans for prepaid users. The new plans have been launched with no daily limit, and they are priced at Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397. The validity of the plans ranges from 15 days to a year.

All the plans offer unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioNews. With these plans, one can use unlimited data on any day without any restrictions.